Police Nab Man for Raping, Impregnating 15-year-old Step-daughter in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A Suspected Pedophile, Mr. Ojo Babatunde, has been arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Ekiti State Command, for raping and impregnating his 15-year-old step-daughter.

A statement that was made yesterday in Ado-Ekiti by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, DSP. Sunday Abutu, said that Babatunde was arrested by the Juvenile Welfare Centre (JWC) of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Abutu said that the culprit allegedly had carnal knowledge of the victim, which led to a four-month pregnancy. The police spokesperson noted that the suspect would be arraigned in court soon.

He also revealed that the culprit had allegedly confessed to have committed the crime, claiming that it was the handiwork of the devil.

The statement reads: “The victim, who is already four months pregnant, claimed that the suspect, Ojo Babatunde, who is also her step father, had unlawful carnal knowledge of her several times before and after she became pregnant.

“She explained that the step father started raping her when the mother gave birth through Caesarean Section (CS) and had to spend about three weeks in the hospital leaving her and the stepfather at home.

“According to her, the step father used to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her at home when her mother was away and oftentimes lures her into the farm and defiles her after which he will threaten her never to tell anyone or face the consequence.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and claimed it was the handwork of the devil.”