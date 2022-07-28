Ondo Police Confirm Fresh Attack on Owo Community

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the attack on Craneburg Construction Company in Owo local government council area of the State, leaving unknown number of casualties at the scene of incidents.

The attack which occurred Wednesday night is coming after June 5 deadly attack on worshippers at St Francis Catholic church, Owo which left 40 people dead.

The police command while confirming the latest incident in a tweet said: “Tonight, there was a shooting incident at Craneburg Construction Company, Owo. Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to hospital and they are in stable conditions”.

More details later.