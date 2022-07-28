Obaship Tussle: Residents Protest Alleged Imposition of Monarch





Protesting what was described as imposition of illegal monarch on their town, scores of residents of Ibese Community in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, yesterday, trooped out and berated the state government for approving appointment of an inappropriate person as the Oba of the ancient town.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the protesters flayed the government for approving the selection of Prince Rotim Mulero, as Aboro of Ibese, despite the ongoing court process on the matter.

Some of the placards read: ‘Rotimi Mulero Can’t Occupy Aboro Stool; On 1957 Chieftaincy Declaration We Stand; ‘Approval of Mulero, An Affront on Our Ancestors’; ‘Ibese Says No to Imposition’ and ‘Ogun Govt. Dares Judiciary, Plans to install illegality as Oba in Ibese, among others.

The protesters barricaded the Ibese-Ilaro Road, while chanting anti-establishment songs.

The protest which lasted for over two hours prevented motorists and trucks of a cement company located in the community to pass through.

The Ogun State Government, on Tuesday, announced Mulero as the approved monarch to fill the vacant stool of the Ibese kingdom.

Apart from Ibese, the state government also approved Princes Rufai Adeleke Adeyalu, Ademola Eletu, Ogunsola Muyideen Oluseyi Soile, Saka Adelola Matemilola and Lukman Salami as the new Lemo of Ode-Lemo, Onitele of Itele, Olowu of Owu and Ebi of Idena, Ikenne, respectively.

Speaking on behalf of the Ibese protesters, the youth leader and member of Olokojobi Ruling House, Akeem Olalekan, said the town was shocked to learn that Mulero, who according to him, was never the candidate presented by the town, was approved as the new Aboro of Ibese by the state government.

He explained that during the selection process, the approved monarch was neither chosen through oracle divination nor selected by the kingmakers and other stakeholders in the town.

Olalekan added that there were two court injunctions restraining the state government from approving any person for the vacant stool pending the determination of the case in the State High Court.

He wondered why the state government would approve a monarch who was not a member of the Olokojobi Ruling House, and next in line to produce the new Aboro of Ibese.