Nigerian Breweries Donates to Kano State Road Transport Agency

In line with its corporate philosophy and commitment to winning with Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries Plc recently donated 3 motorcycles, 50 reflective jackets and 25 safety helmets to Kano State Road Transport Agency(KAROTA), the traffic management agency of Kano State to support the agency to deliver on its mandate of effective management of traffic in the state.

Speaking at the donation of the items held at the palace of the Emir of Kano, the Chairman, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief Kolawole Jamodu explained that the company made the donation to complement the effort of the Kano State government  in reducing traffic congestion in the Kano metropolis.

Jamodu noted that the company as a responsible corporate citizen remains absolutely committed to supporting the Kano government and other state in any way that would improve the economic growth and development of the state.

“Ahead of the Sallah holiday and even beyond,  we recognise that there is a pressing need to improve traffic flow within the Kano metropolis to make the Sallah celebrations more enjoyable for our consumers. In our company, we believe that safety is very important, and so we fully align with the mission and vision of KAROTA. I commend the DG of KAROTA, Mr Babba – Dan’agundi and his team for their efforts in ensuring that the roads are safe and free in the state” He said.

Receiving the items at the Emir’s Palace, the Managing Director, Kano State Transport Agency(KAROTA) Alhaji Ahmed Isa Disu thanked NB Plc for their various contributions towards the socio-economic growth of the state.

Also speaking, the  Corporate Affairs Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc (North), Kabiru Kassim further revealed that beyond the donation to the Kano State Transport Agency, the company through its flagship non-alcoholic brand – Maltina will continue to identify with the people of Kano through the sponsorship of the Durbar and its various CSR investments in the state and region.

