N109bn Fraud: Ex-AGF Idris to Remain in Prison as Court Adjourns Ruling on Bail Application to Today

•Prosecution counsel tackles AGF’s lawyer over submission that offence was ‘small one’ with only seven years jail term

Justice A. O. Adeyemi Ajayi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama Abuja, yesterday reserved ruling on the bail application for the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris and his co-defendants – Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman – till today.The trio were arraigned alongside a company,