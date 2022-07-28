LG Poll: PDP Urges Buhari, Ooni, Religious Leaders to Prevail on Oyetola, Owoeye not to Set Osun on Fire

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State yesterday urged the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and religious leaders in the state to prevail on the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, to shelve plans to conduct local government election in the state.

A statement issued by the Chairman of the state PDP Media Management Committee, Prince Diran Odeyemi, said from all indications, Owoeye planned to arm-twist his colleagues in the Assembly, and reverse the extension of tenure by six months granted the current caretaker committees managing the affairs of council areas in the state just about one month ago.

According to him, the move to reverse the six months extension was to pave way to hurriedly conduct local government elections that Oyetola and Owoeye want to use as bobby trap for the PDP incoming administration.

Odeyemi also said the plan to hurriedly conduct the local government elections was part of many problems that the outgoing administration wanted to create for the incoming Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

He recalled how political underhand dealings by the then Alliance for Democracy (AD) administration between 2001 and 2003 sneaked to the House of Assembly and allegedly ended the life of then lawmaker representing Ife Central state constituency, Odunayo Olagbaju, and plunged the state into political crises.

Odeyemi, therefore, appealed to all stakeholders in the affairs of the state to prevail on the exiting administration of Oyetola not to thinker with the idea of local government elections after losing his re-election.

According to the PDP media committee chairman, “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Grand Imam of Osun State, Sheik Musa Aninasahun; Araba Awo of Osogbo, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, and other stakeholders to prevail on those that want to plunge the state into crises to desist from their evil plans.

“What moral justification does Oyetola have to want to conduct the LG elections after he had lost his re-election bid? What was he doing since the beginning of the year that he did not deem it fit to conduct the poll? Why did he renew the six months tenure of these caretaker committee members just one month ago only to wake up after a crushing defeat now and want to conduct election after he started writing his handover notes?

“We know Oyetola has nothing to lose if everyone in Osun State dies, having pauperised them in the last four years through many inhuman means. But we are warning Owoeye also not to be a willing tool in this perilous adventure.

“Adejare Bello was the Speaker of the state House of Assembly when Rauf Aregbesola became the governor in 2010, and he worked with him till June 2011. He considered his name and reputation before any other considerations. Owoeye should think about himself first and what will become of his life after leaving office. For any life lost to the impending crises Oyetola and his co travellers are hell-bent on creating, Owoeye and his colleagues in All Progressives Congress (APC) will be held responsible.”