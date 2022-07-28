Darling Nigeria Welcomes Ayra Starr Home

The synergy between Ayra Starr and Darling Nigeria is mind blowing, and we are here for all of it.

Ayra Starr showed up to the Darling Nigeria headquarters wearing the Darling Super Star extensions in blonde cornrows and she looked like the superstar that she is.

She was welcomed by the Darling Nigeria family with open arms, gifts and of course a box filled with Darling Super Star hair extensions. The partnership between the dynamic duo is off to a great start. We can’t wait to see the new extension colours, hairstyles and salon fresh braids that will emerge from this partnership.

Once again, congratulations to Darling Nigeria and Mavin records Ayra Starr.