  • Wednesday, 27th July, 2022

Darling Nigeria Welcomes Ayra Starr Home

World | 42 seconds ago

The synergy between Ayra Starr and Darling Nigeria is mind blowing, and we are here for all of it.

Ayra Starr showed up to the Darling Nigeria headquarters wearing the Darling Super Star extensions in blonde cornrows and she looked like the superstar that she is.

She was welcomed by the Darling Nigeria family with open arms, gifts and of course a box filled with Darling Super Star hair extensions. The partnership between the dynamic duo is off to a great start. We can’t wait to see the new extension colours, hairstyles and salon fresh braids that will emerge from this partnership.

Once again, congratulations to Darling Nigeria and Mavin records Ayra Starr.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.