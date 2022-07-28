Bandits Abduct 12 Villagers in Niger Community

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The spate of bandits’ attacks has continued unabated in some communities in Niger State, as no fewer than 12 villagers have been abducted by suspected gunmen in Shaddadi village in the Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

The latest raid took place between Monday night and the early morning of last Tuesday.

THISDAY was informed by a very credible source in the local government area that the gunmen moved from house to house abducting their victims before taking them to an unknown destination.

According to the source, the bandits rode on about 50 motorcycles with two on each motorcycle, pointing out that all of them were armed with AK-47 rifle.

It was, however, gathered that no one was killed during the operation by the bandits even as they are yet to get across to the relations of the victims to make any demand for ransom.

The source also told THISDAY that some of the bandits were sighted yesterday morning going towards Kebbi State.

Asked why the police or soldiers could not repel them, the source claimed that there are only 50 soldiers stationed in Mariga, saying: “How can 50 soldiers face 100 bandits who were carrying the same type of weapons?”

He also said the local vigilante operatives in the employment of the local government are not equipped to confront these types of bandits.

However, even as the state police are yet to confirm the story, a senior officer in the state Police Command said: “We have heard about the incident we are still expecting details from the DPO.”