Amusan, Brume, 12 Others Beneficiaries of NOC Scholarship Grants, Says Gumel

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, yesterday revealed that the two Nigerian athletes who excelled at the just concluded World Athletics Championships, Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume, were on the sponsorship of the Olympic body.

Gumel noted that the NOC, as an organ of the Federal Government, placed Amusan and Ese on a scholarship programme since 2018 with an annual stipends to them till date.

Working in concert with the Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), the NOC president further hinted that the duo of Amusan and Brume are among the 14 Nigerian athletes that have continued to receive NOC support till Paris 2024 Olympics.

According to Gumel, the scholarship fund is from the IOC Solidarity Fund secured by the NOC.

“We have 14 of our notable Grade A athletes on this scheme and we have never failed to give them their training and school grants.

Gumel stressed that these athletes need to pay for all their coaches and other support staff like chiropractors, physiotherapists, etc so that they can stay in top shape. “This is why grants are essential for athletes,” Gumel stressed.

In addition, the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, came up with the Adopt-an Athlete initiative in which the Delta State Government adopted Brume while Ogun State adopted Amusan.

It is believed that each of Amusan and Ese received about $36,000 in recent time apart from what they enjoy as adopted athletes of Ogun and Delta states.

“They have also collected monthly upkeep money since January till date. These are facts but we don’t need to put these information in public space but it is important to note that the AFN, NOC and the FG are working round the clock to boost the fortunes of the country’s athletes who are our ambassadors,” concludes Gumel.