300 Golfers for Tiger Club’s New Executive  Inauguration 

All is now set for the grand tournament that would usher in the new Executive Committee of the Tiger Golf Club situated inside the vast Army Barracks at Odogbo, Ibadan. Some 300 golfers from across the country would be part of the event fixed for this Saturday.

The arrow head of the new Exco and indeed the new Captain of the Club, Tunde Salami, clearly indicated yesterday that his new committee would hit the ground running by building on recently achieved landmark projects of the club like the construction of Green Putting surfaces and revamping of its 18-room Guest House that now run like the Ritz.

“I must confess that my predecessors have done creditably well, but there are still a lot of work to be done”, Salami who is a sharp thinker and not a man given to doubt said. “Immediately, I will move into upgrading the club’s reception area and create a central cashing point. There will be total clean up of the fairways and general revamping of our bunkers. I need not say much now. I can only assure all that this new committee would meet up with expectations of our numerous members”.

A notable member of the club’s Board of Trustee, Colonel Ade Sunmonu, however disclosed that he was sure the new Exco would eminently deliver on its mandate.