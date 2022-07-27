Yar’Adua Foundation Appoints New DG 



The Board of Trustees of the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation has appointed Mrs. Polly Alakija as Director General, effective August 1, 2022.





In a statement by the Director General of Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, Jacqueline W Farris, she stated that Polly is an experienced board-level executive with a demonstrable history of sound project management and leadership skills.



She served as an advisor to the Aliko Dangote Foundation; she was the Chairperson of the Lagos State Council of Arts and Culture and Founder of Five Cowries Arts Education Initiative.



She is also a trustee of Randle Centre of Yoruba Culture Lagos; a Board Member of Alliance Française Lagos and sits on the Transitionary Advisory Board for the Mayor of London (Sadiq Khan) World City Culture Forum.



“It has been my sincere pleasure to have served the Yar’Adua Foundation since the organization was established in 1998.



“It has also been my privilege to have led a team of committed and passionate staff to sustain the legacy of one of Nigeria’s foremost contemporary leaders and inspire future generations with his life of service”, Farris added.



The DG stated that after almost 25 years, she will retire as Director General but remain an active member of the Board of Directors where she will continue to support the Foundation in its mission to promote national unity, good governance and social justice in Nigeria.

Outgoing DG, Jacqueline W Farris