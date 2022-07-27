Unions Laud Gov. AbdulRazaq’s Commitment to Developing Kwara’s Tertiary Education​

Hammed Shittu

Committee of Unions in Tertiary Institutions (CUTI) in Kwara at the weekend lauded the present commitment toward developing tertiary education in the state.

CUTI also distanced itself from the ongoing strike action at the colleges of education in Kwara.

The affected unions cut across​ ​ the College of Education Ilorin, Oro, Lafiagi and College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin.

Chairman CUTI Comrade Gegele Oladimeji and Secretary CUTI Comrade Issa Mariam said in a joint statement issued at the weekend in Ilorin following its emergency executive meeting.​

The union said,​ ​ “The administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has done creditably well for the education sector and welfare, even if there is always room for improvement. Committee of Union in Tertiary Institutions wishes to dissociate herself from a press release where the Governor was unnecessarily castigated by JASUTI (COEASU).”

The statement stated,​ “We wish to set the record straight that His Excellency is committed to the development of tertiary education in Kwara state.”

CUTI maintained that the administration of AbdulRazaq has shown reasonable commitment to resolving issues inherited from the last administration.​

The statement added, “So far, the government has shown reasonable commitment in resolving issues inherited from the last administration, some of which include: payment of outstanding salaries to workers of all the Colleges; the release of N70m to the management of College of Education Ilorin, Oro Lafiagi and College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), this year as special grant in support of NUC accreditation for affiliated degrees courses in the colleges.”​

​

Regarding the agitation of CUTI on implementing the N30,000 minimum wage and consequential adjustment, CUTI disclosed that negotiation “is at its final phase with the office of the head of service Kwara state, working on the draft of the agreement to seal the negotiation process and commence implementation of minimum wage with effect from July 1, 2022.”

The unions urged the Kwara government to consider an upward review of the monthly subvention to all colleges and release funds to implement the agreement with the government soonest.