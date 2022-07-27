Platform School Emerge  Winner of Chess Contest

Funmi Ogundare

The Platform School, Ipaja, Lagos, has won the the Lagos State Chess Tourney, aimed at developing critical thinking in children.

Two pupils of the school; Anjola Adekanye and Amir Obe emerged first and second positions respectively, in the Chess Tourney organised by Progress Educational Consult.

Speaking in an interview after the school won the competition, the Director, Mr. Bola Obe maintained that the students were able to win the contest because it invested in training and organising inter-class chess competition for them regularly.

Obe who described the victory of the school has a reward for consistency, focus and decisive said, “we invested our time, we remained focused on the chess competition. Chess competition has always been part of our curriculum, we run chess as a course in the school, right from the nursery to the senior secondary school level, we have good, quality and experienced teachers who are experts in the game and we develop a comprehensive programme around it.

” We have been going for external competition and we also organise inter-class competition for the students after their examinations.

All our students can play the chess game skillfully, more importantly the chess game helps children in their critical thinking.’’

He added that their victory in the competition would give them the courage to participate in chess games nationally and globally, adding,”the competition is actually to develop them to a level they would be able to face compete globally. The school engaged in inter-class competition from time to time in the school in the game of chess The way we select the representative or the contingent, you most first of all be a champion in your respective class.”

Also speaking, the champion, Anjola Adekanye, expressed excitement about her victory.

“It is a dream come true to win the Lagos State chess competition. My advice for young one’s like me is if you want to be a champion in chess game, you need to stay focused, and be more meticulous when making your moves.’’