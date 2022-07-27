PDP will Win Delta, South Senatorial Candidate Boasts

Sylvester Idowu



Delta South Senatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Michael Diden has assured that the party would win the 2023 elections in the zone and state at large.

Diden gave the assurance on Monday night while hosting the party stakeholders in the senatorial zone at his Effurun residence.

The meeting was attended by the Delta South Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Julius Takeme, some local government party chairmen from the Senatorial district, candidates for the states House of Assembly and party chieftains from the area.

The meeting was to assess the position of PDP after the last primaries of the party when some members emerged and others lost in the contest.

Addressing the meeting, Diden said some of the challenges confronting the party were internal assuring that they would be addressed before the 2023 elections.

He said that the Delta South Senatorial District has always provided the winning votes for the party and that the same feat would be repeated in the next elections.

Delta South Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Julius Takeme, said that the meeting was called to appraise situation of things at the local government level of the party and the challenges confronting some of the candidates that emerged in the last primaries of the party in the area.

Takeme assured that Delta South PDP is already reaching out to some of the aggrieved members who lost out in the primaries exercise with the aim of bringing them back into the fold of the party.

The PDP’s Chairman of Warri South West Local Government Area, Mr. Favour Izoukumor, who spoke on behalf of the party chairmen, said the meeting was timely, adding that all the issues that were raised would be addressed.

He commended the leadership of the party in Delta South, and particularly Diden, for convening the meeting geared towards bringing back members back into the fold.

Izoukumor assured that the senatorial district would deliver the winning votes for all the candidates of the party in the state and national level.