NYSC DG Urges Corps Members to Shun Social Vices, Promote National Unity

Onuminya Innocent

The Director General of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, has urged the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream 11 corps members to promote national unity and shun cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

Fadah stated this yesterday at the NYSC’s permanent orientation camp at Wamakko, Sokoto State, during the swearing in of 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream 11 corps members posted to Sokoto State.

The director general who was represented by the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Muhammad Nakamba, also enjoined the corps members to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fueling hatred and other negative purposes, adding that they should use them for the promotion of national unity and development.

He implored them to be security conscious at all times and to report any suspicions characters or activities around them to appropriate authorities.

He reminded them that Nigeria’s economy today is more of skill based as white collar jobs are not easy to come by.

Fadah said: “I would like to remind you that white collar jobs are not readily available. I, therefore, encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Develop-ment (SAED).”

He reminded them that COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over and asked them to adhere to preventive and safety measures put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), urging them while availing themselves of COVID-19 vaccination that would be administered on camp for those that are yet to be vaccinated.

He appreciated the support offFederal, state and local governments as well as security agencies, traditional rulers, corps employers and other stakeholders especially those entrusted with the security and general welfare of corps members.

Earlier in his welcome address, Nakamba enjoined the corps members to be disciplined because life in the orientation camp is regimental and not designed to make them comfortable.

He maintained that Sokoto is safe but they have to play their roles to guarantee their safety throughout their stay in the state.

He further disclosed that Sokoto is one of the states that gave uttermost priorities to corps members’ welfare; hence the payment of monthly allowances to the corps members.

The chief justice of Sokoto State, Justice Muhammad Sa’aidu Sifawa, who was represented by the Senior Magistrate, Mr. Junaidu Altine, administered oath of allegiance to the 406 corps members that comprised of 278 males and 128 females.