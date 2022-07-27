  • Wednesday, 27th July, 2022

House Calls for Regulation of Blocked SIM Cards

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has called on telecommunications companies to regulate  blocked SIM cards due to the non-availability of National Identity Number (NIN), which still works perfectly when the sims are taken beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The resolution of the lawmakers, was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Munir at the plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Munir stated that since the reason for blocking SIM cards not linked to NIN was to curtail their use for unscrupulous purposes, measures need to be put in place to ensure these cards do not work when they are roamed abroad.

He said that the SIM cards have been found to function perfectly when they are taken to as close as Benin Republic, Niger or Chad and roamed.

He urged the teleco-mmunications companies to block the loopholes that make this possible as the reason for the blocking was apt and should not malfunction in this manner, allowing kidnappers and terrorists to take advantage of the loophole.

He also urged the Office of the National Security Adviser to ensure this is dealt with forthwith.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on National Security and Intelligence and Telecommunications to ensure compliance.

