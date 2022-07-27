Former World Record Holder, Harrison, Congratulates Amusan 

American sprint hurdler, Kendra Harrison, has congratulated Nigerian Oluwatobiloba Amusan for breaking her 2016 women’s 100m hurdles World record.

Amusan clocked 12.12secs at the semifinal of the just concluded 18th World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA to set a new all-time best time for the 100m hurdles.

The 25 year old Nigerian has in the process become the first Nigerian, man or woman to set a world record enroute to making further history as the first to win a World title after running a wind-aided 12.06 seconds in the final to win the race.

“Congrats to Evaglobal1 (Oluwatobiloba Amusan), records are meant to be broken and you smashed mine. Glad to see the record gets to stay stay in the Adidas fam,” Harrison tweeted via her verified Twitter handle.

Both Harrison and Amusan are kitted by German sports wear and equipment company adidas.

Harrison also thanked her fans and acknowledged Amusan has raised the bar for all sprint hurdlers.

“I appreciate all the love and support!!. Mentally and physically I couldn’t have been more prepared, those wood hurdles are unforgiving !!. The bar has been raised and that’s exciting.”