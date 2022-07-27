Fidelity Bank Launches Apprenticeship Support Initiative

Nume Ekeghe

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the launch of its Apprenticeship Support Initiative as part of its strategy to encourage women-led small and medium-scaled enterprises (SME).

The scheme, which would be executed under its Her Fidelity Proposition, would commence with a two-months’ fashion and design training for young-women in Kano State.

Earlier in the year, Her Fidelity proposition was launched at the International Women’s Day celebration hosted by Fidelity Bank.

At the event, the Bank’s Managing Director, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, presented cheques of N1million each to five women-led SMEs from Kano, Yola, Owerri and Lagos to train young women in the areas of fashion design, cosmetics and auto mechanics.

In a chat with journalists in Lagos, the Group Head, SME Banking, Fidelity Bank Plc, Esther Obiekwe said, “At Fidelity, our aim is to position ourselves as a platform for improving lives, helping businesses grow and economies to thrive. Whether this is through the financial solutions we provide to our numerous clients or through interventions such as our Apprentice Support and capacity building initiatives for women, we remain committed helping our clients grow.”

“We launched Her Fidelity Proposition on the International Women’s Day this year to speak to the yearnings of every woman through four pillars, namely – capacity development, access to finance at reduced rates, health, and wellness programmes as well as recognition and networking events. Our Apprentice Support Initiative is one of the ways we are championing the capacity development mandate and we are delighted to launch the initiative with the training of nine young ladies at Mdee Fashion Design Limited in Kano State from Monday, 25th July 2022. We are optimistic that this would go a long way in assisting these ladies develop the required skills that would transform them into employers of labour and ultimately, contribute to the nation’s economic fortunes, ”Obiekwe said.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over 6.5 million customers serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels. The bank was recently recognized as the Best SME Bank in Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking & Finance Awards. The bank has also won awards for the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.