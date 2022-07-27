  • Wednesday, 27th July, 2022

FEC Observes a Minute Silence in Honour of Ex-minister

Nigeria | 51 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its weekly meeting on Wednesday presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari observed a minute silence in honour of ex-Minister of State for Power and Steel, Chief Oyekunle Oluwasanmi, who died recently aged 85.

Oluwasanmi was one time Area Administrator with the Nigerian Customs Service, member, the Committee for States and Local Governments creation that birthed the six states in 1996, and also Chairman of the Board of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The virtual FEC meeting holding at the council chambers of the State House, Abuja, is being attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Head of Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs)Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Also present are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; and Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite.

In attendance also are Ministers of State for Education, Goodluck Opia; Agriculture and  Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri; Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba; and Environment, Odum Udi.

Other ministers are participating in the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.