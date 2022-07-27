Ejay Stephanie Supports Femininity with Debut Album

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Afrofusion artist Ejay Stephanie will release her debut track album titled: STRONG in dedication to the feminine contribution to a standing society.

The legal practitioner has been involved in promoting positive causes that focus on elevating the progression of young girls and women in their immediate and global community.

The debut track is slated to be released on July 27, 2022. It is dedicated to both the Nigerian entertainment industry and also the Nigerian music industry.

Ejay Stephanie, who is currently working on her extended playlist she would be releasing this project later in the year.

She said the motivation to make the track came from her mother and as well as from her personal experiences.

According to her, it was her mother who single handedly contributed to her well being and her seven siblings during her education at the Delta State University where she studied law after the death of her father, Benson Avbenagha. She described her mother, Mrs Justina Avbenagha as an inspiration and a role model.

She said the creation of STRONG did not come to fruition until she overcame her own obstacles as a woman in the corporate and social community.

She described STRONG, as a soulful dedication to the hard work and consistency women all over exhibit in multiple areas of their life, while encouraging younger women on the multiple possibilities they can accomplish with faith and trust in the capabilities.

Ejay said she is looking forward to supporting many more social causes she believes in by using music as a tool and by promoting Afrobeats and Afrofusion to the global stage.

“My aim with music is to establish hope and give people the same gift of confidence I had while I had challenges. With music as my tool conjoined with my legal practice, I hope to take Afrobeats to new heights in the theme of social causes I believe in,” Ejay said.