Court Stops Presentation of Avuru, ex-Seplat CEO’s Books

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Bwari, Abuja, has restrained the founding Chief Executive Office, CEO, of Seplat Energy Plc., Mr. Austin Avuru, and his publishers, Radi8 Limited, their agents and privies from releasing to the public the books entitled “My Entrepreneurship Journey”, “A Safe Part of Hands and Politics, Economics & the Nigerian Petroleum Industry”.

The Order was granted by Justice S.B Belgore on Tuesday sequel to Suit No. FCT/HC/BW/CV/184/22 brought by Nwabughogu Bright and Ezechuchukwu Augustine Nnaemeka in their personal capacities as concerned proprietary interest holders in Seplat Energy Plc.

Ruling on Motion Ex-parte No. M/9442/2022, Motion filed by Tochukwu Peter Tochukwu and moved by Nsikan Samuel Ekpeyong Esq., Justice Belgore barred the Defendants from presenting the said books or any other books on August 4, 2022 or any other date in Eko Hotels and Suits, Victoria Island, Lagos or any other venue pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice.

“An order of Interim Injunction restraining the Defendants, their privies, assigns, agents, and howsoever defined from interfering with the entirety of the res juris by distributing or causing the distribution of the book titled, “My Entrepreneurship Journey” by Austin Avuru, founding CEO, Seplat Energy pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice is hereby granted.

“An Order granting departure from the High Court of the FCT the (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2018 and directing that notwithstanding the provision of Order 43 Rule 3 (2) of the Rule of this Honourable Court, that the interim Order in respect of the foregoing release shall continue to subsist pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice, whoch is now fixed for 30-8-2022 is hereby granted.

“An Order directing the Inspector General of Police either by himself or any officer under his control or command to ensure strict compliance with the foregoing Orders is hereby granted”, the injunction further read.

The Applicants approached the Court over contents of the books by Avuru, which they find offensive and inimical to their interests as shareholders of Seplat Energy Plc.