Banditry: Nobody is Safe in Katsina, Say CSOs

*Call for prayers

By Francis Sardauna

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Katsina State, on Tuesday evening, expressed concerns over the increasing spate of terrorists’ attacks on communities across the state, saying nobody is safe.

The coalition, in a statement by its Chairman AbdulRahman Abdullahi titled: “Worsening Security Situation in Katsina State: A Call for Prayers and Sober Reflection”, accused the state government of failing to secure the lives and property of the citizens.

The statement read: “Most disheartening is the government’s inability to take decisive actions and bring these incessant senseless killings of innocent and law abiding citizens to an end.

“Banditry activities are in the rise everyday and the bandits are becoming bolder and more dangerous with every attack they carry out.

“This is because they are becoming more equipped with deadly weaponry with the ransoms paid to them, making them stronger and more daring to advance their attacks to areas, hitherto, inaccessible to them.

“Today nowhere is secured and nobody is safe in Katsina State. The State Headquarters, the seat of power, is not a safe haven either!”.

The CSOs said there was no satisfactory action by the government to tame the activities of the criminal elements, “This is the highest level of ineptitude, ineffectiveness and irresponsibility on the side of the government”.

Consequently, the coalition called on the public to intensify prayers for God’s intervention in order to address the security challenges in the state and the country in general.

According to the CSOs, “Prayer has now become our last resort and the only Ray of hope!. So much has been said and a lot have been written to draw the attention of the government to the deteriorating security situation in Katsina State, in particular, and the country in general, but no satisfactory action has been taken to address the situation.

“As people of faith, we believe in the powers of Allah in addressing all problems that are beyond human control. On this account, the Coalition wishes to call on the public to intensify prayers for Allah’s intervention into our situation”.