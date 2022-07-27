Albesta Academy Wins 2022 Tolaram Science Challenge

Albesta Academy has emerged the winner, defeating Iwerekun Community Senior High School in a keenly contested grand finale of the Tolaram Science Challenge (TSC), sponsored by the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) Company.

The Tolaram Science Challenge is a science-based competition for schools within the Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos. It is part of the group’s CSR initiatives geared toward developing and promoting science education among students in the area.

Sixteen secondary schools participated in this year’s edition of the annual competition, and six students represented each school. The students were examined in five core subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and General Knowledge.

At the awards ceremony, 16 students were given the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scholarship award for their outstanding performance, while the top three students were rewarded with cash prizes and certificates.

Speaking at the grand finale, the Chief Relationship Officer, Lekki Port, Mrs. Adesuwa Ladoja, thanked Lagos Free Zone and Tolaram for continuing the initiative. She said the quality of the competition had improved significantly given how the competing schools tried to outshine one another with their brilliance.

The representative of the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Lagos State, Mr. Okesanya Abiodun, commended the organiser for investing in the education sector and being a responsible corporate citizen. He explained that its invaluable contribution to the Ibeju Lekki area is timely and would lead to significant growth and development of science-based education in the communities, thereby positioning the students to harness the enormous opportunities in the 21st century.

He also commended the students’ doggedness, commitment and exceptional performance for striving to be the best in the competition and urged them to remain focused to become a reference point not only in the four science subjects but in other areas.

In his remarks, the Chief Sustainability Officer, Lagos Free Zone, Mr. aVishal Shah, stated that the Tolaram Science Challenge had become a veritable platform for students to learn, noting that regardless of the competition’s outcome, every student and school is a winner.

He stated further that LFZ is positioned to raise and create champions for the future of Nigeria, noting that initiatives such as this help to serve as a guide towards a bright future.

In his remarks, Onilekki of Lekki, Olumuyiwa Ogunbekun, applauded the Lagos Free Zone for improving the state of education in the host communities and noted that the competition had enhanced healthy competition among secondary school students.

Ogunbekun advised the students to choose the path of hard work if they hope to become great in life.

Shortly after receiving the trophy, the team captain, Albesta Academy, Miss Osahon Irene, said the feat would motivate her to reach greater heights in her academic pursuits.



