Verve Partners LASRRA to Create Smart LAG ID

Uzoma Mba

Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, has announced its partnership with the Lagos State government on the relaunch of the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) identity card as a smart multi-purpose card that combines biometric identification with cutting edge technology.

The relaunch event was held on July 20, 2022, at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos with relevant stakeholders from government agencies and private sector players present to discuss the significance of the card’s evolution and its possibilities for residents of Lagos State.

This laudable initiative serves to transform the lives of Lagos residents by aligning with global best practices to upgrade the LASRRA card from an ordinary plastic card meant for only identification purposes to a smart card which avails residents with the dual functions of an identity card and a payment card, leveraging the robust infrastructure of Africa’s largest domestic card scheme Verve, to receive money or payments from different sources; family, friends, business, customer or welfare from the government and also use the card across a host of payment channels such as the Automated Teller Machine (ATM), Point of Sale (POS) terminals, offline and online payment agents, among others.

Holders of the new LASSRRA smart card, also called LAG ID, will be able to access an array of benefits that come with being a Verve cardholder.

Verve offers extensive and exciting rewards, as well as loyalty programs which are open to all LAG ID cardholders.

Speaking on the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, noted that the LAG ID card, a first of its kind in the country, will provide its holders a life of convenience, enabling residents to make transactions anywhere and at any time, while also enjoying the dual benefit of verifying their identities and be able to readily access the various social amenities provided by the government.

Ogbunude said, “It is exciting to be in partnership with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA). This partnership stems from the alignment of our vision to create a transformative society using technology.”

In his address, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that the card is important for proper identification and traceability of Lagos residents, which ultimately will help inform the Government’s planning and provision of social services, improve the security of lives and properties within the state and drive the upward mobility of residents.

His words echoed those of the General Manager of LASRRA, Engr. Mrs. Ibilola Kasumu, who said the card would aid economic growth and provide a reliable database of all residents of the state.

This partnership is in furtherance of Verve’s goal to create a digitised identification system for Nigerians, as it recently partnered with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to create a digitisation framework for proper identity management for Nigerians.

Other dignitaries present at the event were the Deputy Governor, Femi Hamzat; Managing Director, Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman; Managing Director, LAMATA, Abimbola Akinbajo; and Commissioner of Information, Gbenga Omotosho, among others.