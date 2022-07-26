  • Monday, 25th July, 2022

SHI, SIFAX, Starzs Investment, Others for OMIS Maritime Award

Business | 9 seconds ago

The Maritime and Offshore Award (The OMIS) is set to honour organizations and individuals who have distinguished themselves in the Maritime sector.

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHIN), Starzs Investment, SIFAX Group, NLNG Ship Management Limited (NLSM), Integrated Oil and Gas, Brisktrade, Comet Shipping, APM Terminals, OnnePort365, Trucks Transit Parks Limited, Lloyd’s Register, Nigerian Navy are among the organizations shortlisted in different categories for the Maritime and Offshore Award (The OMIS) 2022, Chief Executive Officer of the OMIS, Femi Da-silva disclosed in a statement on Monday.

According to him, Niger Dock, Shipside Dry Limited, Bureau Veritas, American Bureau of Shipping, BW Offshore, Diolits Marine Services, MEDLOG Transport & Logistics, Ocean Deep Services Ltd, LTT Coastal & Marine Services Ltd, ENL Consortium, Niger Benue Transport Company Ltd, ECM Terminals, Charkin Maritime Academy, KOBO360, Peak Shipping Agency, Bricks Limited, Lead Way Assurance, AIICO General Insurance, NEM Insurance, Allianz Nigeria Insurance were among organisations in the various corporate categories of the award.

 “These organisations were nominated by industry players to have displayed exemplary commitment to the progress of the sector via staff/manpower investment, community service, technology innovation, and other notable investments while impacting the environment positively. 

They all deserve to be honoured to serve as an impetus for others to make sacrificial investments and impact in the maritime sector,” he said.

A former Director General of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Ify Akerele, also a member of the Panel of Judges for the Award, expressed her excitement about the growing visibility of the impact made in the maritime sector and encouraged stakeholders to be part of the OMIS. 

“The award is part of all our collective achievement in the sector as it inspires more commitment to best practice, so I encourage all to support the initiative,” she said.

Da-silva noted that eminent maritime executives and professionals including Former Managing Director, Nigerian Port Authority, Adebayo Sarumi; Former Minister of Interior, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; Chairman, Starzs Investment, Greg Ogbeifun; President of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association, Mrs. Olufunke Agbor, SAN; Chief Executive Officer, LADOL, Dr. Amy Jadesimi; National President, Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG) Nigeria, Dr. Oladunni Owo among others are individuals nominated for the award. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.