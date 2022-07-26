SHI, SIFAX, Starzs Investment, Others for OMIS Maritime Award

The Maritime and Offshore Award (The OMIS) is set to honour organizations and individuals who have distinguished themselves in the Maritime sector.

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHIN), Starzs Investment, SIFAX Group, NLNG Ship Management Limited (NLSM), Integrated Oil and Gas, Brisktrade, Comet Shipping, APM Terminals, OnnePort365, Trucks Transit Parks Limited, Lloyd’s Register, Nigerian Navy are among the organizations shortlisted in different categories for the Maritime and Offshore Award (The OMIS) 2022, Chief Executive Officer of the OMIS, Femi Da-silva disclosed in a statement on Monday.

According to him, Niger Dock, Shipside Dry Limited, Bureau Veritas, American Bureau of Shipping, BW Offshore, Diolits Marine Services, MEDLOG Transport & Logistics, Ocean Deep Services Ltd, LTT Coastal & Marine Services Ltd, ENL Consortium, Niger Benue Transport Company Ltd, ECM Terminals, Charkin Maritime Academy, KOBO360, Peak Shipping Agency, Bricks Limited, Lead Way Assurance, AIICO General Insurance, NEM Insurance, Allianz Nigeria Insurance were among organisations in the various corporate categories of the award.

“These organisations were nominated by industry players to have displayed exemplary commitment to the progress of the sector via staff/manpower investment, community service, technology innovation, and other notable investments while impacting the environment positively.

They all deserve to be honoured to serve as an impetus for others to make sacrificial investments and impact in the maritime sector,” he said.

A former Director General of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Ify Akerele, also a member of the Panel of Judges for the Award, expressed her excitement about the growing visibility of the impact made in the maritime sector and encouraged stakeholders to be part of the OMIS.

“The award is part of all our collective achievement in the sector as it inspires more commitment to best practice, so I encourage all to support the initiative,” she said.

Da-silva noted that eminent maritime executives and professionals including Former Managing Director, Nigerian Port Authority, Adebayo Sarumi; Former Minister of Interior, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; Chairman, Starzs Investment, Greg Ogbeifun; President of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association, Mrs. Olufunke Agbor, SAN; Chief Executive Officer, LADOL, Dr. Amy Jadesimi; National President, Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG) Nigeria, Dr. Oladunni Owo among others are individuals nominated for the award.