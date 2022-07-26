NLC Protest Under way in Rivers over ASUU Strike

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), in solidarity with national body of the union, has embarked on protest to seek reopening of Nigerian universities closed in February when ASUU went on strike

The union declared “No School for Nigerian children who have been at home for over five months, no elections in the country.”

NLC is insisting that the federal government should implement the agreement it had with ASUU years ago so that it can call off its five month-old strike to enable students return to school.