Group Urges People of Ibibio Ethnic Nationality to Get Voter’s Card

The International President of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, a foremost ethnic group in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Akparawa James Edet, has tasked members of the Ibibio ethnic nationality across the country to utilise the window created by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to get their voter’s card.

Edet, who is the 11th President of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, reasoned that as the fourth largest ethnic nationality in Nigeria, the Ibibios should register enmasse to reflect their strength so that their voices would be heard in the 2023 general elections.

Edet lauded the state government’s effort to mobilise indigenes and residents of the state to participate in the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise.

He noted that the visible improvements in the country’s electoral process evident in the recent off season elections in some states and commended INEC for restoring confidence in the system.

He charged the commission not to rest on its laurels but to explore more innovations to further improve the electoral process and boost more public confidence.

Edet, however, expressed deep concern over the latest monster in the electoral system called vote buying and charged the INEC and security agencies to come up with adequate measures to deal with the ugly trend in order to protect the sanctity of the ballot.

Speaking, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, applauded Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, a foremost socio-cultural organisation of the Ibibio land in the state over what he described as its seamless transition process.

Emmanuel, who was represented by the governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, Mr. Akparawa Umo Eno, congratulated the 11th international president on his successful emergence and prayed that God would grant him the grace to deliver on his mandate.