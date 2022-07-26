FG Stalled $470m Greater Abuja Water Project Completion, Contractors Allege

Sunday Aborisade



The non-payment of the 20 per cent federal government counterpart funding for the $470 million Greater Abuja Water Project five years after it was conceptualised had allegedly stalled its completion.

The federal government had yet to release its 20 per cent counterpart fund for execution and delivery of the project as contained in the agreement.

It is being handled by China Geo – Engineering Company (CGC)

The Project Manager , Zhong Xiang, stated this while speaking to Senators and journalists at the Jahi, Abuja site yesterday.

Xiang told the lawmakers who were on oversight function to the site that the China Exim Bank had released $150 million, but that the federal government of Nigeria had yet to release any portion of the 20 per cent counterpart fund.

He also informed the Senate Committee on the FCT about the various projects being executed across the various districts in the Federal Capital Territory.

He regretted that the Water Project, considered to be a legacy project was seriously being threatened now as far as execution and delivery are concerned.

He said, “This project is conceptualised to boost water supply across the various districts in the federal capital territory but what is delaying its full blown execution, is the failure of the federal government of Nigeria to meet her own obligation.

“As handlers of the project, we appeal to the Minister and Senators to please help in facilitating the release of the 20 per cent counterpart funding,” he said.

However, other districts visited by the Senate Committee showed project under execution.

The FCT Minister, Mallam Musa Mohammad Bello, told the lawmakers that the sum of N34 billion had been earmarked for the construction of roads, bridges , railway corridors within the Institutional District.

He said the District was named Institutional due to avalanche of Institutions in the area.

He listed the institutions there to include, the National Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), ECOWAS Parliament, ECOWAS Commission, National Judicial Institute, First Ladies Peace Mission, Baze University, Nile University, Teaching Hospital, among others.