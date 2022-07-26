FG Procures Six Attack Helicopters from Turkey

Latest Headlines
Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja
The Chief Executive Officer of TUSAS, a Turkish aircraft manufacturer, Mr Temel Kotil, yesterday announced the sale six of T-129 attack helicopters, to Nigeria.
The announcement followed a deal reached with the company by the federal government.
Kotil made the announcement on his Twitter handle.
President Tayipp Edorgan of Turkey recently visited Nigeria.
Government had recently procured A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets from the United States.
The federal government had also made similar procurements from Russia and other European countries as the war against insurgency intensifies.