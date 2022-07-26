  • Tuesday, 26th July, 2022

FG Procures Six Attack Helicopters from Turkey

Nigeria | 13 mins ago

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer of TUSAS, a Turkish aircraft manufacturer, Mr Temel Kotil, yesterday announced the sale six of T-129  attack helicopters, to Nigeria.

The announcement followed a deal reached with the company by the federal government.

Kotil made the announcement on his Twitter handle.

President Tayipp Edorgan of Turkey recently visited Nigeria.

Government had recently procured A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets from the United States.

The federal government had also made similar procurements from Russia and other European countries as the war against insurgency intensifies.

