Buhari Appoints New CBN Directors, Seeks Senate Nod 

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday asked the Senate to confirm his nominees for appointment as non-executive directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria.    

The request was contained in a latter dated 21st July, 2022, and read at the start of plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. 

The President, in the letter, explained that the request to confirm the nominees was made in accordance with Section 10(3)(a) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

The nominees for confirmation include: Prof. Mike Idiahi Obadan (South South), Prof. Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko (South East), Prof. Ummu Ahmed Jalingo (North East), and Mr. Adeola Adetunji (South West).

