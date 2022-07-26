Breaking: Buhari Asks Senate to Confirm Ariwoola as CJN

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as the substantive CJN.

This is contained in a letter from the president read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary.

Buhari said his letter was pursuant to Section One (1) of the Constitution of Nigeria.

Details later…