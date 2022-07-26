Be Wary of Political Buccaneers, Wike’s Aide Warns Rivers People

Blessing Ibunge



The Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Emeka Woke, has advised the people of the state, especially eligible voters to be wary of political buccaneers and fraudsters, whose stock in trade, according to him, is to deceive people for selfish monetary gains during electioneering period.

This is as Woke berated Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe for making alleged unsubstantiated claims that Governor Wike’s administration has not executed any project in the state.

Woke stated these while speaking at the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) sensitisation and mobilisation rally for the continuous Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) registration exercise held at Saint Paul’s state School Field, Rumuji in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The Chief of Staff said: “We are not playing politics, but we will not allow the buccaneers and 419 people to deceive Rivers people. Time has come again, those who have disappeared in the last four years are beginning to reappear again, but we will not give them that space.

“People like Anabs Sara-Igbe, who is always coming every four years, will come as a mafia messenger and at some other time, he will come as PANDEF whatever.

“He has come again to deceive the Rivers people saying that the present administration has not done any project, even though he contradicted himself by acknowledging that he saw bridges-no projects, but there are bridges.

“I’ve not come here to campaign because this is not a campaign, but am advising Rivers people to be wary of such people, those 419 people and buccaneers, because this is their season. This is the only time they make money. But be rest assured that we will not give them any chance.”

He also took a swipe at the comments made by the 2015 gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, that it is now time to rebuild the APC in the state following the massive resignation of party faithful.

Woke stated that there is no other party in Rivers State other than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, “APC no longer exist in the state. There is no other party in Rivers State other than the PDP. I heard Dakuku Peterside during the week saying that now that a lot of people have resigned from APC enmasse, it is time for them to rebuild the party. Rebuild what? When milk is spilt, is there anything you can get from it? APC doesn’t have party any more in Rivers State.”

Speaking on the PVC sensitization and mobilization rally, the Chief of Staff urged those who have registered but yet to collect their cards to do so, stressing that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will only accredit voters through the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the forthcoming elections.