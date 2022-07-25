Terrorists Free Four of 43 Remaining Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack 

John Shiklam



Four of the remaining 43 passengers abducted in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack by terrorists on March 28, 2022, have been released.

Tukur Mamu, who has been negotiating the release of the victims, confirmed the development on telephone, saying they were released on Monday.

Mamu did not give details of how they were released. He gave the names of the four people released as, Gladys Brumen, Oluwatoyin Ojo, Hassan Lawan and Pastor Ayodeji Oyewumi.

The release of the four leaves 39 others still in captivity.

On Sunday, a viral video trended on the social media showing the terrorists flogging their victims and threatening to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, among others.

Some of the victims, who spoke in the video, had accused the federal government of not doing much to secure their release and had appealed for the intervention of the international community to meet the demands of the terrorists for their freedom.

The terrorists had on March 28, attacked an Abuja-Kaduna-bound passenger train, killing eight people, injuring several others, while 62 of the passengers were abducted.

So far, 23 of the victims have been freed with some of them paying millions of naira as ransom.

Abdulfatai Jimoh, the coordinator of the relations of the abducted passengers, did not respond to telephone calls when contacted.