SNEPCo Junior Tennis Masters to Kick off Tuesday

The SNEPCo National Junior Championship will this year hold as the SNEPCoo Junior Tennis Masters featuring the best four players in the Boys and Girls’ 12s and 16s.

The tournament will take place at the Luik Tennis Recreation Centre – a country club in the heart of Lekki Phase One in Lagos.

According to the International Tennis Academy (ITA), organisers of the championship, the players are selected based on their performance in the recently concluded MTN Junior Tennis League Championship with wild cards for the No.1s in the 10s and 14s.

“The aim is to isolate the top players in the age categories and motivate them to aspire for excellence at the senior level at the shortest possible time. We also hope that it will challenge those who did not qualify, when they see the special treatment given to these ones, to work harder to improve their skill level – ” a statement from the ITA said.

The highlights of the SNEPCo Junior Masters is expected to come in the Boys 16 which will feature Mubarak Ganiyu and Seun Ogunsakin winner and runner-up of the MTN Juniors, the Girls 16s which has fast improving Itoro Emmanuel from Akwa Ibom and Khadijat Mohammed from Abuja and the Girls 12 which will showcase Benin City based, super talented Lorelay Holzendoff who easily won the MTN Junior Girls 12 title but will have to face Fego Ayetuoma from Rivers State who missed out due to school exams.

The tournament is planned to end on Saturday July 30with a grand finale.