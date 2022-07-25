  • Sunday, 24th July, 2022

SAGAMU-BENIN EXPRESSWAY IS DEPLORABLE

Life & Style | 1 min ago

The deplorable state of Nigerian roads is akin to driving on a road to hell. it is sad that despite the investments, our roads are not properly managed. I recently drove on the Sagamu-Benin expressway and I was shell-shocked at the level of neglect; at some point I was baffled at the way the road felt like driving on quick sand because I was trying to avoid potholes.

Anytime I hear the Ministry of Works talk glowingly about Sagamu-Benin road, I wonder what is happening. The Sagamu-Okunowa stretch of the road has been totally neglected and it’s a nightmare driving on it.

I lost count of the bad spots, as the road was uneven and daunting. This is a clarion call on the authorities to resurface the roads probably and make it better for safe driving. As we speak it is not safe to drive on.

Rufai Oseni, rufaioseni@gmail.com

