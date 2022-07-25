Passengers Commend Air Peace on Second China Flight

Chinedu Eze

Some passengers on Air Peace’s second flight to its recently launched Guangzhou, China destination on July 20, 2022, have commended the airline on its commencement of flight operations to the Asian country.

The passengers, in an interview shortly before their Guangzhou flight departed on Wednesday, from the new International Terminal in Lagos, expressed delight that a Nigerian airline could now operate a scheduled flight to China, a development that has taken off the connectivity burden which the flying public faced on the route.

Mr Clark Wang, one of the Chinese nationals on the flight, stressed that the Chinese community was excited over the launch, adding that it signalled a great stride in strengthening the commercial ties between Nigeria and China.

He noted that the flight connectivity between both nations would foster development and boost both economies. Wang also applauded the Air Peace Management for the strategic decision to make a foray into the route.

Another passenger, Mr. Emmanuel Okereke, expressed happiness over the China launch and felicitated with Air Peace and urged the airline to sustain the feat and be consistent in providing best-in-class services.

Similarly, Timothy Ose, another passenger on board the service, said he flies Air Peace to Dubai and when he learnt of the new China route, he was delighted. He said the expansion into Asia is a huge respite to Nigerians, especially those who frequent the China destination. While congratulating Onyema, Ose also urged Air Peace to keep raising the bar and blazing the trail.