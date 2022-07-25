Jumia Nigeria Recognized as e-Commerce Website of the Year

Leading e-commerce platform, Jumia, has been recognised for its innovation and service delivery at the prestigious GAGE Awards. The company was awarded e-commerce website of the year, a category that reflects the best e-commerce brand in Nigeria that provides an excellent platform for customers to perform seamless shopping.

Commenting on this feat, CEO Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi said, “We would like to thank everyone who voted for us as the best e-commerce platform at a time we are most proud of as we celebrate a decade of e-commerce in Nigeria. It further reinforces our commitment and ambition to improve people’s lives through the internet whilst enabling our vendors and logistics partners to grow and reach more consumers across the country”.