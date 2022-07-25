  • Monday, 25th July, 2022

Jumia Nigeria Recognized as e-Commerce Website of the Year

Business | 1 min ago

Leading e-commerce platform, Jumia, has been recognised for its innovation and service delivery at the prestigious GAGE Awards. The company was awarded e-commerce website of the year, a category that reflects the best e-commerce brand in Nigeria that provides an excellent platform for customers to perform seamless shopping.

Commenting on this feat, CEO Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi said, “We would like to thank everyone who voted for us as the best e-commerce platform at a time we are most proud of as we celebrate a decade of e-commerce in Nigeria. It further reinforces our commitment and ambition to improve people’s lives through the internet whilst enabling our vendors and logistics partners to grow and reach more consumers across the country”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.