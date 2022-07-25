Gunmen Murder Lagos-based Businessman in  Kwara





By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Some suspected gunmen at the weekend reportedly murdered a Lagos-based businessman, Biola Osundiya in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

The deceased, who was said to be in his forties, it was gathered was said to have come to Ilorin to spend time with his family when the incident occurred.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred around past 6:00pm over the weekend when he was trailed to one of the drinking spots besides the Kwara State Centre for Art and Culture, Ilorin and shot at close range.

A source, who spoke on the issue, said the deceased was in the company of a girl, who was having conversation about some people on the phone regarding their location shortly before his assailants arrived.

“He was shot by two men who traced him to the spot on motorbike and left in the pool of his blood thereafter. He was initially based in Ilorin, Kwara State where his two wives and children still resides but recently relocated to Lagos to start cement business,” the source added.

His younger brother, Segun, who confirmed the incident, said the development has left his family and friends devastated and call on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators to face justice.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi who confirmed the incident said the police are still on the trail of the killers.

He said, “We can’t say for now whether the killing was cultist or business related, but an AK 47 ammunition was recovered from the scene and we are working to establish those behind it. But no arrest has been made for now.”