Gunmen Kill Three Policemen, Cart Away Two AK-47 Rifles in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Suspected gunmen yesterday killed three policemen at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Also, another policeman is critically injured and his is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the area.

Sources told THISDAY that the police men were attacked at about 5 a.m. shortly after driving out of Okpanam Police Division in response to a distress call.

It was gathered that the Divisional Police Officer of Okpanam Division, identified as Gambo, a CSP, dispatched the team in response to a report by one Ruji that vigilantes in his street were being attacked.

“The DPO detailed four patrol men, but as the patrol team drove out of the station, gunmen suspected to be IPOB members opened fire on them and killed three on the spot,” the source said.

The three deceased policemen were identified as Eke Francis, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP); Inspector Joshua Akengbo, and Corporal Perekedo Unene, while Bassey Wisdom, rank yet to be identified, sustained fatal injuries and is receiving treatment.

Sources disclosed that two AK-47 rifles were carted away by the suspected gunmen allegedly led by a man popularly known as ‘Okputo’ in the area.

Effort to get the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edafe Bright’s reaction proved abortive as he refused to answer his phone calls.