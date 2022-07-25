Ajibade is Joint Top Scorer in S’Africa Dominated WAFCON 2022 Award List

Super Falcons’ Rasheedat Ajibade was listed as joint top scorer of the just concluded 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Ajibade, South Africa’s Hilda Magaia and Moroccan Captain, Ghizlane Chebbak, emerged top scorers of the 12th WAFCON in Morocco. The three of them scored three goals each to jointly share the top honour of the championship.

With Falcons as defending champions losing the third place match to Zambia’s ShePolopolo on Friday night, the Nigerian contingent would have returned from Morocco empty handed but for Ajibade’s top scorer award.

The Banyana Banyana edged hosts Morocco 2-1 in the WAFCON final on Saturday night in Rabat in a highly contested tie that brought out the best of both teams.

At the heart of this success was goalkeeper Andile Dlamini who kept three clean sheets in the six games that Banyana Banyana played at this tournament.

Her efforts were rewarded when she walked away with the Goalkeeper of the Year Award – an award that she dedicated to her family for their enormous support.

“In 2018, I was watching from the bench and I told myself that I want to play next time. As a team, we have worked hard to achieve this and this means so much,” Dlamini said while biting her gold medal.

South Africa, who were named the National Team of the Year, also won the Fair Play Team award.

The Moroccan Captain Chebbak whose performance consistently wowed everyone during the tournament was named as the Player of the Tournament.