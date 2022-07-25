A’Court Pallies Donor Agencies over 2023 Polls

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal as part of efforts at ensuring a credible, safe, free and fair general elections in 2023, is collaborating with donor agencies and institutions such as the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI).

Speaking when he had in audience, a joint pre-election assessment mission of the NDI and IRI in Abuja, President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem hinted that such collaborations would greatly enhance on the quality of the election.

Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, Justice H. S Tsammani, who received the guest on behalf of the Court of Appeal President, said the collaboration would impact positively on the polls.

“Indeed, the cooperation and collaboration of donor agencies and institutions such as yours with rich knowledge and experience of electoral processes will be greatly required in the areas of training and other forms of partnership so as to ensure the conduct of not just a free and fair election but also safe and secure election in Nigeria come 2023.

“You will agree with me that the Courts and Election Tribunals have exhibited great level of transparency in the conduct of electoral disputes in order to foster confidence in the judicial system.

“Our doors are open to accept advise, encouragement and if need be, constructive engagement with us in carrying out our onerous judicial functions.”

Justice Dongban-Mensem said it was the outcome of their findings that usually form the basis for the constant review and adjustments in the Electoral Act and ultimately determines the basis of Nigeria’s preparedness for every election.

She expressed optimism that with the Ekiti and Osun States’ gubernatorial elections recently concluded, the changes introduced in the electoral system would serve as test cases in future election disputes.

She further noted that the Court of Appeal recently put in place Election Petition Tribunals in the two states to entertain any petition that may arise from the gubernatorial elections.

The Appeal Court President said the Court plays a vital role in both pre and post-election processes, noting that it was on this premise, that President of the Court in consultation with Heads of Courts at the State level, including the Federal Capital Territory appoints judicial officers with requisite competence and integrity to serve as Tribunal Judges.

The pre-election assessment mission led by Secretary of State for Ohio (USA), Frank LaRose said the purpose of the delegation was to access the political landscape leading up to the Presidential elections and it will not relent in fostering peaceful and credible polls in the country.

As part of its assessment of the lead up to the 2023 elections, the delegation also traveled to Osun to observe and learn from the July 16 off-cycle gubernatorial election which is the second time an election was being conducted under the new Electoral Act.

LaRose is the Chief Elections Officer for the State of Ohio where he oversees electoral proceedings.

Prior to being elected to statewide office, LaRose served two terms in the State Senate where he spearheaded efforts to increase government transparency and efficiency in the areas of elections administration and regulatory reform.