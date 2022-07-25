ACCA Grants FCT-IRS Approved Employer Recognition

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has been awarded the status of Approved Employer Recognition by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in recognition of its efforts at building a competent and durable workforce.

ACCA presented the certificate to the Acting Executive Chairman FCT-IRS, Mr. Haruna Abdullahi in Abuja during a visit by its members.

Earlier in his remarks, the ACCA Country Manager in Nigeria, Mr. Tom Isibor said the Approved Employer Recognition is an outstanding achievement packed with vast benefits, which the service should and must explore.

He highlighted that this feat is an investment in Human Capital Development which gives the Service access to a robust network of members and communities across the world.

He also affirmed that the certification provides the service access to ACCA collateral content and intellectual property, all in a bid to build a productive, competent and efficient workforce.