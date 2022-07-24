  • Sunday, 24th July, 2022

Terrorists Flog Abducted Train Passengers, Threaten to Abduct Buhari, El-Rufai

Nigeria | 19 seconds ago

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

A video showing the remaining abducted passengers of the March 28, Abuja- Kaduna attacked by terrorists being merciless flogged by their abductors is trending on the social media.

The five minutes, 30 seconds video sighted by THISDAY on Sunday, showed how the victims being beaten like animals by two young terrorists.

The terrorists threatened to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Nasir El-Rufai and senators.

The terrorists claimed that the government was planning to forcefully free the victims, warning that such attempt will be disastrous.

One of the victims who spoke in the video called⁶ on lnternational community to intervene since the Nigerian government had failed to meet the demands of the terrorists .

Details shortly…

