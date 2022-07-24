Tempoe’s Rising Profile with Stephanie Okocha

Michael Alagwu, popularly known as Tempoe, continues to dominate the airwaves with his music production skills. Signed to Panda Entertainment, which is run by Stephanie Okocha, Tempoe is the producer behind some of the wave-making Afrobeats tunes, which have dominated the airwaves in recent times. Tracks like Joeboy’s ‘Door’, Omah Lay’s ‘Godly’ and Ckay’s ‘Love Nwantintin’, which has since been certified platinum, are just a few of the tracks he has produced, while signed to Panda Entertainment.

Under Stephanie’s guidance, the talented producer has continued to grow in leaps and bounds, recently signing a publishing deal with leading American independent record publishing group, APG. This partnership led to Tempoe being tapped to co-write and produce Robinson and Jason Derulo’s new single, ‘Ayo Girl’ featuring Rema, which has enjoyed rave reviews worldwide and trending on Tiktok.

Tempoe’s music has consistently charted on music charts across the world and in October 2021, he had a record five tracks: ‘Alcohol’ by Joeboy, ‘Understand’ and ‘Godly’ by Omah Lay; and ‘Love Nwantintin’ and ‘Love Nwantintin (Remix)’ by Ckay charting on the Apple Music’s Top 100 charts in Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Niger, Gambia, Ghana, Cape Verde and the United Arab Emirates, concurrently.

Last May, Tempoe collaborated on a new single, ‘Soweto’ featuring Victony. The track, which was co-written and produced by Tempoe has fast become a dancehall favourite and is featured on Victony’s ‘Outlaw’ EP. He recently produced Omah Lay’s latest single, ‘Bend You’, which is also enjoying massive airplay across radio stations and multiple streaming platforms.

It appears that the alliance between Stephanie and Tempoe is guaranteed to consistently produce hits and wins not just for the benefit of the artist and Panda Entertainment, but Afrobeats lovers worldwide.