INEC: Concerns Mount over FG’s Non-appointment of RECs in 11 States

*Eight more officers to retire August 11

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The delay in the appointment of Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (RECs) in 11 states has raised concerns as the 2023 general election approaches.



THISDAY gathered that the tenure of 11 out of the 37 RECs in the country came to an end on July 6 while nine others are due for retirement on August 11.

The 11 retired RECs are: Orji Nkwachukwu (Anambra); Emeka Ononamadu (Enugu); Obo Effanga (Rivers); Chukwuemeka Ezeonu (Imo); Joseph Iloh (Abia) and Mutiu Agboke (Oyo); James Apam (Kogi); Ibrahim Abdullahi (Bauchi); Umar Ibrahim (Gombe) Ahmed Makama (Taraba) and Hussaini Pai (Plateau).



THISDAY also gathered that the REC for Benue State, Dr Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, resigned last year to join partisan politics but has not been replaced, thus bringing the number of states operating without RECs to 12.



However, the Chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday, swore in Dr Hale Gabriel Longpet, as the new REC for Kogi State, thus reducing the number of vacant positions to 11 RECs.

THISDAY gathered that apart from the Plateau’s REC, Pai who has served out his second and final term, the other 10 of these RECs have only served one term and can be reappointed for a second term.



An investigation has also revealed that the tenures of eight other RECs will also come to an end on August 11

Those under this category are Dr Asma’u Sani Maikudi (Kaduna); Prof. Riskuwa Arabu-Shehu (Kano); Kassim Geidam (Adamawa); Jibrin Zarewa (Katsina); Abdulganiyu Raji (Osun); Prof. Samuel Egwu (Niger); Mike Igini (Akwa Ibom); and Sadiq Musa (Sokoto).



According to the list obtained by THISDAY, those who are on their second term and are ineligible for re-appointment are Geidam of Adamawa; Zarewa of Katsina; Igini of Akwa Ibom and Musa (Sokoto).

A top official of the commission told THISDAY that there is cause to worry over the non-appointment of RECs for some states barely eight months to the general election.



He further told THISDAY that the commission is not the appointing body.

According to him, it is the duty of President Muhammadu Buhari, as the appointing officer, to announce their replacements.

He noted that the development has caused some apprehension in the affected states as duties in these states are left in the hands of the Administrative Secretaries who act in the absence of the RECs.



“It is the duty of the President to do the appointments and send the same to the senate for confirmation. The fact that the National Assembly is due to break next month has also heightened the worries,” he added.