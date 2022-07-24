Gunmen in Military Uniform Kill PDP Chieftain in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel

Gunmen dressed in military camouflage Friday night shot dead a youth leader and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha.

Ogbolosingha, 53, an administrative officer in the State Civil Service and Secretary, Okordia/Zarama Cluster Development Board, was killed a few hours after his ailing wife was discharged from the hospital.

The incident, which occurred along the mechanic village area along Edepie-Imiringi road in the state capital at about 2:00 p.m, led to pandemonium in the area with angry youths setting up roadblocks to prevent his assailants from escaping.

Some of the residents, who spoke to newsmen, expressed concern over the increasing cases of violent killings and kidnapping in the state in recent times.

They said kidnapping and killings “are being perpetuated by gunmen dressed in military uniforms and tinted cars, thereby calling on the military authorities to salvage their image by assisting the police to stem the ugly trend.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who were three in number and dressed in military uniform with masks over their faces, entered Imiringi road, blocked the street and shot their target in the head and other parts of his body at close range.

Sources said his assassination might not be unconnected to the raging communal crisis in his community, Kalaba in Orkodia/Zarama area of the State where the Paramount ruler and the Chairman of Community Development Committee (CDC) were brutally murdered last month over their refusal to concede to the setting up of an illegal refinery in the area.

The traditional ruler of Kalaba community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Francis Kolubo, and her CDC chairman, Samuel Oburo were brutally murdered in June over their alleged refusal to allow illegal bunkering activities in their community.

A security source said: “There is a recommendation before the state government calling for a quick resolution of the crisis consuming the Kalaba community to avert more violent killing.

”Some names were mentioned in the Kalaba crisis and the state government has been told to intervene to stop these killings. It is enough.”

In response to the incident, the Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident.

He revealed how police operatives responded “to a distress call at about 1400 hours on Friday July 22, that armed men shot on Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha at his residence at Imiringi road, Yenagoa.

“The victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Yenagoa for treatment, but was confirmed dead. Investigation has commenced.”