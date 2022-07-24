AAAN Re-elects Board Members

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has renewed the tenure of members of its Executive Board for a fresh two-year term.

The members were returned at the 49th Annual General Meeting/Congress of the association, which was held in Epe, Lagos State yesterday.

With the election, AAAN President, Mr. Steve Babaeko; Vice President, Jenkins Alumona; Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Tope Jemerigbe; Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mrs Tola Obi and AAAN Treasurer, Mr. Kayode Ebatamehi will remain in office for two additional years.

The same gesture was also extended to Dr. Tunji Olugbodi, Mr Onuora Molokwu, Mr. Lanre Adisa and Mrs. Biodun Adefila, who returned as ex-officio members.

In his address yesterday, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed delivered a keynote address at the congress, themed “The New World Order: Technology as a Game Changer.”

Mohammed noted that success in advertising will be based on technology, adding that the opportunities technology provides for the enhancement of advertising are vast.

The minister called on agencies to harness talents and competencies in digital technology and also urged them to pay attention to the menace of fake news, as it negatively affects brand promise.