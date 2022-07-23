Social Media Users, Other Musicians Celebrate Davido

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Davido and his uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke share something in common. They both can sing and dance. The difference is that it’s a career for Davido. While for his uncle, it’s a hobby. Both are entertainers in a way. It runs in their DNA. His uncle has a son, B-Red, who also sings. Not a few people know this about the Adelekes family. They are fun and happy people.

So, it was really not much of a surprise but excitement as the music superstar, real name David Adeleke, set social media agog with praises from fans of over the role he played in the emergence of his uncle as the governor-elect of Osun State. A visible factor during the phase of the campaign period, the ‘Gobe’ crooner deployed his social media strength to advance his uncle’s interest.

The magic of his craft and influence was at play especially on the youths, who could relate to his type of music as he used his status to canvass votes for him. Davido, who has been at the centre of giving support to his own, was captured in a viral video of him riding on a motorcycle and celebrating with the people on the streets of Osun.

Basking in the euphoria of the feat, Davido posted on his twitter handle last Sunday night, “I love you guys! This is a time to celebrate. No allow any mumu distract ona! Gracious in defeat 4 years ago and gracious in victory now! Imole sha de!!!!! It’s yours. Enjoy it!” Other musicians also joined in the celebrations and posted ‘Congratulations’ in response to the feat. American pop singer, Chris Brown, was one of them.

For his part, Chris Brown, who is a friend of Davido, and have worked on several songs together, took to his Instagram to share in the Nigerian singer’s happy moment. The American singer recently released the deluxe of his latest album, “Breezy”, which featured Davido on the song “Nobody has to know”. Breezy shared a photo of Ademola Adeleke holding up his right hand and accompanied same with several emojis including love and friendship.

On the heels of the celebration, the singer joined Spotify’s Billionaires Club. He emerged the latest Nigerian artist to reach a billion streams across all credits on Spotify. This news was posted on Twitter same Sunday night by @Chartdata which is a company that reports charts news. Davido joins Ckay, Burna Boy, and Wizkid as Nigerian artists who have recorded above a billion streams across all credits on Spotify.