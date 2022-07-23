Like Elumelu, Biden Seeks Improved US – Africa Relationship

Obinna Chima





The President of the United States of America has stressed the importance of an increased US-Africa relationship, just as he envisioned a new beginning in the relationship between the continent and the US from the upcoming US-Africa Leaders’ Summit.

Biden, who made the remarks in a statement on the forthcoming summit scheduled to hold from December 13th to 15th, 2022, in Washington DC, said the meeting would demonstrate the US’ enduring commitment to Africa and will underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

The statement by the US President came few days after the Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Mr. Tony Elumelu, had in an article he penned in The Hill, an American newspaper and digital media company based in Washington, D.C titled: ‘Time for a new US engagement with Africa’, stated the need for a renewed US-Africa partnership, noting that Africa needs partnerships that foster a collaborative approach to building infrastructure, investing in human capital, and generating economic opportunities that will bring mutual prosperity.

According to Biden, the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit would build on, “our shared values to better foster new economic engagement; reinforce the US-Africa commitment to democracy and human rights; mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and of future pandemics; work collaboratively to strengthen regional and global health; promote food security; advance peace and security; respond to the climate crisis; and amplify diaspora ties.

“I look forward to working with African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of US-Africa relations.”

In his article, Elumelu, who is a leading investor and philanthropist, pointed out that, “although President Biden pledged early in his term to re-engage with the continent, major policy initiatives remain unclear, and America’s absence on the continent has been felt.”

This, according to Elumelu, who is also the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), “contrasts with US allies and adversaries alike, who continue to show real commitment in their relationships.”

He added: “In February, at the sixth European Union-African Union Summit, leaders of the 27 EU nations welcomed 40 African heads of state to Brussels and committed €150 billion in investments targeting health, education, digital innovation, transportation infrastructure, and green energy.

“At the concurrent EU-Africa Business Forum (EABF), the Tony Elumelu Foundation celebrated its €20 million partnership with the European Commission which has empowered 2,500 young women entrepreneurs across Africa.

“Last November, China hosted its eighth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Senegal, and later this year Japan will convene its eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunisia. So, I wanted to know: Where is America in all of this?”

Elumelu stated that he found a genuine interest in re-engaging Africa, in a manner that prioritises mutual benefit and self-reliance.

“As an investor in over 20 African countries and founder of the largest entrepreneurship programme on the continent, I would particularly like to see an event that prioritises trade, investment, and business linkages, including the role of SMEs and young entrepreneurs. The power of the private sector to drive economic growth and social development in Africa is at the core of my economic philosophy of Africapitalism.

“Another key component of Africapitalism is the need for an accountable public sector to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive. We must push African governments to do a better job of providing security, infrastructure, and the policy reforms necessary to encourage growth — and they must hear this message not only from their own people, but from international partners like the US.

“I firmly believe the transformation of Africa must be driven by Africans, and that it must be driven by the younger generation, but we still need the support of our friends. We simply need to reimagine the nature of that support.

“Africa needs partnerships that foster a collaborative approach to building infrastructure, investing in human capital, and generating economic opportunities that will bring mutual prosperity. This summit represents an opportunity to build that kind of partnership.

“It has been encouraging to hear support for this summit from important constituencies, including the diplomatic corps, private sector groups, and Congress, where enhanced US-Africa engagement has long enjoyed rare bipartisan support,” Elumelu, who is the founder of Heirs Holdings stated.

He stated that while it may seem that high-level diplomatic summits could be just a backdrop for photo-ops, there would also be real value.

Elumelu explained: “First, a high-level, media-saturated event provides motivation for deals to get done. Meetings can spark new bilateral or multilateral government initiatives, or public-private partnerships.

“Second, high-level linkages are critical to shaping policy. The conversations that take place will provide an opportunity for US officials to hear directly from African stakeholders. Let policymakers hear the needs of a diverse continent of people that want investment, not only aid assistance.

“Finally, the symbolic impact of these events is important. My greatest wish for a second summit would be to see African entrepreneurs sharing the stage with heads of state. This is an image that would clearly say to the world: The US is engaging with Africa in a whole new way.

“We need a catalyst for a sustained, substantive relationship between Africa and the US There is so much to gain from our shared history, culture, and outlook. The second summit could be the beginning of a new chapter in US-Africa relations, one in which we engage as equal partners, leverage the power of the private sector, and reimagine support in a form that promotes self-reliance and independence.”