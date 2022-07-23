Carolyna Hutchings:My Grand mum and Mum taught me How to Dress like a Queen, Effortlessly Classy

Beautiful. Delectable. Stunning. Delightful. Gorgeous. Elegant. Stylish. Classy. Sexy and Sassy, the ‘Real’ Carolyna Hutchings personifies all that and more than meets the eye. The award-winning actress/producer, businesswoman and philanthropist, takes Ferdinand Ekechukwu through the stuff she’s truly made of, discussing her career success and achievements and more in this riveting conversation

You have gone through “transformations” via your names from Caroline Ekanem to Caroline Danjuma and to the present Carolyna Hutchings. Share with us the influences behind those changes . . .

Caroline Ekanem was my stage name as an actress. Ekanem is my late grandmother’s royal maiden name. In honor to her, I chose to use her name in movies. Caroline Danjuma was my married name. My real name in all my certificates is Hutchings, which is my father’s name (Juilan Hutchings). Carolyna was the name my dad gave to me but my grand mum preferred calling me Caroline, I grew up with her. I am back to the name my father gave to me. Carolyna Hutchings.

Has that process in any ways reshaped your identity and personality?

No it has not. I am still who I want to be…

Would you for any possibility change the name again? Let’s say maybe through marriage again?

If I ever remarry, I will add my husband’s name. I don’t mind being recognised by the three names, that is part of my life.

Your foundation last month declared to support two families to undergo IVF as part of your recent birthday celebration. You found one yourself at first and then asked the public for another one. How did it go? Is it something you have done before?

My NGO Hopeville Foundation has been helping women and children since 2004, solely funded by me; we feed more than 3,000 people. The foundation has nine partially adopted kids (they stay with the orphanage who also caters for their mothers that are mentally unstable). I was part of the successful surgery of two conjoined twins Amina in Kano and the Ayeni twins, sponsored a lot of kids through scholarships, funded fibroid operations, SME’s. Two families have benefited from the IVF program. These are my 3rd and 4th IVF families. Currently, my foundation is taking care of the bills for consultation and pretest for 30 women at Olive Branch Clinic. We will select two families to help out with the IVF procedure. Hopefully this year we will have two new happy families expecting. My desire is to reach as many women and kids in need as much as possible. I advocated on the streets and through my social media handle and donated towards the end slaves in Libya campaign. All funds come from the profit I make from my business Hutchings Ltd and as an actress/producer. Hopeville Foundation is a registered NGO in Nigeria.

Same birthday celebration for some reasons generated mixed reactions especially bothering on your age. Why did it cause such stir?

My birthday is 26/6/1987. I started acting in 2004-2006. I do not have a Wikipedia page and do not know who created it, no one asked me for my details, where I was born, my real age and other information on Wikipedia concerning me are all wrong! Wikipedia is a forum where anyone can edit it. Anyone can upload false information about someone on Google too. I am done addressing my age. As I get older, I thank God for grace. I pray I live long enough to finish what God has destined me to do, this is my focus.

One remarkable thing about you is your style and when it comes to fashion your stakes are high… What is fashion to you? What inspires what you wear?

Fashion to me is comfort and class. I love simplicity yet classy looks. My grandmum and mum taught me how to dress like a Queen, effortlessly classy. Dress for the occasion. I have also evolved and have added my own touch to it. I like to stand out in my own way, elegant, classy, sophisticated, royal…

To some aspects of the media (social media) you are perceived as way too opinionated… and more so controversial, owing to some particular incidents involving you. What’s your take on this?

Please do not label me what I am not or what you want the public to perceive. No one perceives me as controversial; rather they know me as one who stands up for herself when antagonized. I will always speak up for myself if I am bullied or treated badly.

You have been on and off the screen to some extent that people who truly follow you wonder if you still into entertainment considering your other engagements and businesses. How would you situate this?

I am the CEO of Hutchings Ltd, an oil and gas, real estate firm, CEO of Kinetic Media, Film Production. I worked in an oil and gas firm for about 4yrs (8-5pm) both in the downstream and upstream sector before I resigned to run my own oil and gas firm. I have also built two estates as a realtor. I renovate, design and finish from carcass for my clients. I work with the architects to ensure my clients’ designs are actualized; spaces are functional for both personal and commercial use. I also handle the financial analysis and business development on any project my client’s wants to embark on. I broker deals both in oil and gas and real estate for the client and potential investors.

Acting and film producing comes when I have a good script to work with, the storyline must be captivating, the ROI (Return on Investment) for producing a movie must be worth it as well. I am currently acting in a blockbuster movie directed by Moses Inwang. I also have another movie I am co-producing and acting in it as well which will commence production on the 16th of July. I literally run all of my business at the same time. Still selling properties, closing JV deals, creating and building dream homes and work spaces. My oil and gas company is into services for the upstream firms. I do all of these for my goals to be achieved and also for those that are in need who are looking up to me.

Can one say your participation in the RHOL has thrown you back into the entertainment scene fully?

Before Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL), I had produced two international award winning movies “In the Cupboard” and “Stalker“. I had also featured in a couple of movies, staying off entertainment was because I was working for an oil and gas firm (8-5pm) also running my masters in International Law and my MBA simultaneously, I certainly wouldn’t have had the time to act, because acting requires your time and full attention. RHOL came in at a time I was less busy, regardless it is a great platform.

What would you say has been the highpoint of your acting journey since your debut in 2004?

My high point would be my movie productions. The only two movies I had produced won international awards. I pray this third production will be super amazing.

Growing up was there a time you ever saw yourself becoming the woman you are today?

Growing up I saw myself as a better and more successful woman by the Grace of God I will get there.

What are your low and high moments in life? And how would you best be described as looking at you as a mother, actress and business woman?

My low moment was my divorce, my high moment currently are my successful achievements after my divorce. I would be best described as a tenacious woman, the apple of Gods eyes, the go getter, the one who stoops to conquer, the focused woman, the woman who shatters glass ceilings.

Have you had any regret as to what you could have done to salvage your marriage that you failed to do?

No comment.

What’s a typical day like for Caroline?

I am always busy developing myself. Always busy. If I ain’t busy, I am at home watching a movie, reading a good book, meditating. My daughter keeps me company during my free days too. Nevertheless, I like to have a good time working or having fun. Good, peaceful quality time.

What valuables do you spend more on as a celebrity?

Watches and properties; I like to invest in assets, not a fan of liabilities. Even though I like to look good and enjoy myself, I am very calculative.